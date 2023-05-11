Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell still uncertain about Dalvin Cook’s future: ‘We’ll see where things go’

The National Football League (NFL) offseason for 2023 is progressing easily with unfastened company and the draft already in the back of us. However, there may be still uncertainty surrounding the way forward for Dalvin Cook, the operating again for the Minnesota Vikings. Despite being below contract for any other 3 years, the Pro Bowler is still in negotiations with the group control referring to a possible departure, as hinted by means of head trainer, Kevin O’Connell, this week.

“I tend to let (general manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) … work through (those) things,” O’Connell advised ProFootballCommunicate. “I will be able to simply let you know what Dalvin supposed to me, no longer handiest in Year One as considered one of our core leaders of our group, but in addition simply the have an effect on he had at the box. … But we would like what is easiest for Dalvin and Dalvin is aware of that, and we proceed to paintings thru that scenario.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t take for granted having had Dalvin Cook on this team and what that’s meant to me as a coach here in Year One,” O’Connell persisted. “We’ll see where things go here the rest of the offseason. They’re still working through some things, and I’m sure we’ll come to a great resolution. And if that means Dalvin Cook is still playing running back for the Vikings, that’s something that will be a really good thing for me as the head coach and play-caller.”

Cook is among the most efficient ball-carriers within the NFL when he’s wholesome, as evidenced by means of his 4 immediately 1,000-yard speeding seasons, together with 2022. However, the Vikings have reduce a number of fan favorites, similar to vast receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks, to disencumber further wage cap area this offseason. Meanwhile, Cook is because of obtain greater than $14 million yearly over the following 3 years, making him probably the most dear gamers within the NFL, ready that is an increasing number of being devalued.

The Vikings can save as much as $9 million this yr by means of freeing or buying and selling Cook after June 1. Previous experiences counsel that they have been prepared to entertain industry gives for the previous second-rounder. However, an offseason shoulder surgical operation sophisticated Cook’s availability. Minnesota re-signed Alexander Mattison, Cook’s number one backup, in unfastened company and likewise spent a seventh-round pick out on UAB’s DeWayne McBride.