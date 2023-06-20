Vikings expect rookie Jordan Addison to be full go when training camp begins after unspecified injury in May

Rookie broad receiver Jordan Addison, the twenty third general select in the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC, is tasked with filling massive footwear at the Minnesota Vikings, getting into their receiver room following the departure of two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, Addison’s stature (5-11, 175 kilos) may be very other than Thielen’s construct (6-2, 195 kilos), so the Vikings are easing the rookie into their offseason program after he overlooked his final 3 video games of his collegiate profession with an ankle injury.

The just right news: They plan to have Addison absolutely take part in training camp in about 5 weeks.

“We’ve had a plan in place for him and continuing to kind of build up to where he’ll be,” Vikings head trainer Kevin O’Connell said final week. “He’ll be spending quite a bit of time continuing his playbook. He’s been phenomenal in meetings and out here asking great questions when they come up. My expectation is that Jordan will be full when we get going in late July.”

O’Connell printed Addison suffered some form of injury early in this offseason, which is the primary issue to the Vikings’ cautionary way with their first-round select.

“We’re being overly cautious with him right now,” O’Connell mentioned on May 30. “Just something that popped up towards the tail end of rookie minicamp, nothing serious at all. As far as I’m concerned, it’s kind of a day-to-day thing that we’re just working through. This time of year, it’s better to be safe with things, knowing that training camp’s really not all that far away. To give him the best possible chance to impact our team like I think he will, that’s the plan we’re going with.”

Since training camp will have to supply Addison quite a lot of alternatives to stand up to velocity with quarterback Kirk Cousins prior to Week 1 towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10, there isn’t any reason why to panic about him at this level.