Vidor Police captain pushing to eliminate paper license plates

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police really feel the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles wishes to do extra when it comes to brief paper license plates.

The push to outlaw them comes 4 months after the company remodeled the outdated design. In December 2022, The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles added a watermark of the Texas flag and a bar code to brief tags.

Vidor Police Captain Ed Martin feels the hot revamp isn’t sufficient and mentioned criminals adopted with their very own revamp.

“The pdf format that goes with those tags is now out there,” Capt. Martin mentioned.

The division feels the continued factor is an issue of protection. Officers mentioned generation has made it too simple to tamper with paper tags, and persons are the use of automobiles with pretend tags to devote crimes.

“Bad dealers, in order to keep from being caught, will use that pdf format to create their own outside of the DMV system,” Capt. Martin mentioned.

Capt. Martin mentioned the pdf recordsdata are being accessed via criminals who’re promoting pretend tags.

“There are people out there that still hold a GDN, which is a general distinguishing number, that’s what lets you be a car dealer, and they’re still on the email list,” Capt. Martin mentioned.

The captain is combating to eliminate paper tags.

“I’m telling you instead of giving me that and then going to get my metal plates, go get my metal plates first and just issue them to me at the time of sale,” Capt. Martin mentioned.

Capt. Martin is concentrated at the state capitol and a invoice being regarded as via the Texas Transportation Committee.

“The big one is that 718, if we can get Texas buyers tags and there’s hope to take that even further,” Capt. Martin mentioned.

He feels lawmakers want to take motion and give protection to drivers.

“Now we don’t know if we’re dealing with somebody that just committed a robbery, somebody that bought a car on the side of the road. You just created a victim. That’s my goal is to do away with all these victims,” Capt. Martin mentioned. “Kill the system”

Capt. Martin is waiting to hear if he will get a chance to speak at that hearing for bill 718. He said it is a lengthy process of amendments and going through proper channels.

Texans probably will not know if the bill gets passed until the summer.

