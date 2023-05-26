Video shows truck theft at NW Miami-Dade rental company – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

An in a single day theft came about at a rental company positioned in Northwest Miami-Dade leaving the landlord with one truck much less. The complete incident used to be captured on a surveillance digital camera that confirmed the topic entering the truck and stealing it away.

The theft happened early Friday morning within the neighborhood of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Seventh Street. The stolen truck had the emblem “Simple Rustic” on its facet. If any individual has any information relating to this crime or the suspect’s whereabouts, they’re suggested to touch the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. It is very important to notice that anybody can stay nameless, they usually would possibly obtain a praise of as much as $5,000.

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the newest news by way of becoming a member of our Newsletter