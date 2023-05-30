Video shows police pursuit of stolen vehicle that left 2 hospitalized in crash in Golden Beach

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – On Monday afternoon, two folks have been injured in a crash right through a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Golden Beach. The incident is these days being investigated by way of government. Local 10 News got surveillance video of the pursuit that left two hospitalized and 3 cars, together with a Golden Beach patrol automotive, closely broken.

The police used more than a few ways to check out and prevent the fleeing vehicle, in line with Captain Yovany Diaz, of the Golden Beach Police Department. “They are using any type of tactic that they can to get away from us and they don’t care. They just blatantly don’t care,” Diaz said.

- Advertisement -

Authorities stated the pursuit started once they noticed an adolescent in a Lexus making an unlawful U-turn. The Lexus used to be discovered to had been stolen when a gaggle of juveniles have been getting used as bait to draw the thieves. Town Manager Alex Diaz showed that loads of cars had been reported stolen in the realm, including, “We know there have been 505 cars stolen in northeast Miami-Dade. These are families affected. When these individuals are running and fleeing from the police, they have no regard for life.”

The suspect in the stolen Lexus used to be noticed in the video swerving round patrol automobiles that have been looking to block him and save you his vehicle from fleeing the scene. Golden Beach has noticed its percentage of crime in contemporary months, together with the capturing of Golden Beach police Sgt. Joseph Bautista on April 29 following the pursuit of two suspects in a stolen vehicle in Hollywood.

Captain Diaz stated that the crash can have had a lot worse penalties. (*2*) he stated. The teen riding the stolen vehicle used to be arrested and brought to a close-by prison. He has no longer but been known.