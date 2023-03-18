Video shows good Samaritans helping man trapped under truck after Broward crash

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An ice cream truck overturned trapping a driving force beneath it on Friday in Broward County and good Samaritans briefly didn’t hesitate to be able to lend a hand.

The crash was once alongside West Pembroke Road at South Park Road, east of First Street, and west of Interstate 95, in Pembroke Park.

Darnell Toney was once some of the witnesses who rushed in to lend a hand the motive force whose legs had been under the burden of the steel.

“I just felt like the man couldn’t die on my watch,” Toney stated.

Good Samaritans use a jack from a tow truck to lend a hand a man who was once trapped under a truck on Friday in Pembroke Park. (Courtesy photograph)

The good Samaritans used a jack from a tow truck that was once within reach to lend a hand relieve the drive on his legs, as gasoline and oil leaked on him and the street.

Witnesses stated he was once alive when paramedics arrived. Toney stated being part of the hassle restored his religion in humanity.

“Everybody that participated, they showed that they cared,” Toney stated.

According to Pembroke Park Police Department, the crash wasn’t deadly, however there was once a lady who suffered minor accidents.

Detectives had been asking someone with information about the reason for the crash to name Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.