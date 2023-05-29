Video shows Carnival Sunshine cruise ship rocked by storm







Passengers at the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship skilled a chaotic and tumultuous adventure, as depicted in a lately launched video. Many passengers took to social media to file their enjoy, reporting that they spent 12 hours ready to dock on the port in South Carolina, all whilst being battered by huge waves and cruel rain right through their adventure. The video photos confirmed decrease decks inundated with water and doorways knocked off their hinges, illustrating the hazardous stipulations that passengers confronted.

Despite those stipulations, there have now not but been any professional studies of accidents. The Carnival Cruise corporate has now not but commented publicly at the state of affairs.