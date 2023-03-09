Video captures latest dog disposal near Dowdy Ferry Road

“It makes me sick to my stomach when I see people that will take the time to take their dog, drive out here, and throw it out like trash,” stated Jeremy Boss.

DALLAS — Dallas police and the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission are requesting the general public’s lend a hand to seek out the latest suspect who dumped a dog alongside a infamous stretch of highway in southern Dallas.

- Advertisement - In surveillance photos near Dowdy Ferry Road and Teagarden Road, a person drives up and parks round 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. He is riding an older type white Chevrolet SUV. He opens the tailgate and a playful, younger German Shepherd combine jumps out.

Someone shouts at them from around the highway. The dog reacts, however the guy ignores them and will get again into his SUV, the dog following in the back of him. But the suspect drives away, with the dog giving chase south on Teagarden, narrowly escaping getting hit by way of different passing vehicles.

“That was an intentional dump and he did not want to be caught. And he did not want that dog and he made that clear,” stated Jeremy Boss of the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission, whose cameras captured the incident. The nonprofit has been lively on this well known animal and trash dumping house for greater than a decade hoping its hidden cameras will lend a hand deter crimes like this one.

- Advertisement - “It makes me sick to my stomach when I see people that will take the time to take their dog, drive out here, and throw it out like trash like Dowdy Ferry is known for,” Boss stated.

Fortunately, neighbors who witnessed the person dumping the dog and riding away had been ready to seize the dog and deal with it till Dallas Animal Services arrived past due Wednesday evening. The dog, which seems to be a tender German Shepherd, reportedly had a minor leg damage however is in a different way OK.

Dallas Police showed they’re on the lookout for the suspect. The crime is thought of as a Class A misdemeanor.

- Advertisement - “A crime like this is one of those that’s so random that we need the public’s help when they see something like, in this case, something suspicious, or they see an act like this taking place,” stated Dallas Police Department spokesperson Brian Martinez.

“People that dump dogs, they have no conscience,” added Boss. “Either that or they have no brain. I don’t understand the logic in doing it.”

Boss’s cameras captured a identical match in November, one that is still unsolved. The identical cameras captured a person in a depressing sedan additionally leaving a German Shepherd in the back of. Unfortunately, Boss stated, that dog used to be hit and killed by way of a passing automobile that very same day. He says individuals of his staff, responding to the incident, witnessed the loss of life.

Dallas police and the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission perform a couple of cameras within the house of Dowdy Ferry and Teagarden. Those cameras, in possibly their maximum notorious fresh case, captured the movements of a person named Sebastian Acosta two years in the past.

Acosta used to be recorded taking two pups out of the again of his truck alongside Dowdy Ferry Road. Off digital camera, the canines yelp. Surveillance video presentations Acosta getting again into his truck and riding away. The video helped get a six-year jail sentence that incorporated convictions for animal cruelty. The canines have been clubbed to loss of life.

“That’s one of thousands of stories that were lucky to be told,” stated Boss. “There are so many stories out there that aren’t told and these cameras help tell these stories of where these dogs come from.”