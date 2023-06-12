Victor Wembanyama updates, highlights: NBA Draft’s No. 1 prospect bounces back in Mets 92 Pro A Finals loss

Two days got rid of from matching his lowest-scoring day out of the season for Mets 92 in a Pro A Finals-opening dud vs. Monaco, projected No. 1 pick out Victor Wembanyama on Monday got here out indignant and out to end up himself in Game 2 via reeling off six first-quarter issues with an array of acrobatic finishes and demonstrative defensive presentations. But like Game 1’s outcome, Mets 92 didn’t have the juice to contend vs. the Pro A’s No. 1 seed in Monaco, because it fell 95-88 after development an early double-digit lead best to offer all of it back.

Wembanyama completed with 19 issues, seven rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and two steals in the Game 2 loss, after scoring 8 issues on 8 pictures in Game 1. Wembanyama’s valiant effort on each ends was once now not relatively sufficient to lend a hand his workforce keep away from an 0-2 hollow going through and gaing removing in Game on Thursday. He got here out scorching as Mets 92 raced out to an early edge, however cooled in crunch time as Monaco constructed a 90-78 edge in the overall short time. The Mets made a overdue push to stay issues fascinating, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to get them back the lead they constructed early.

Monday’s Pro A Finals outcome

Wembanyama’s stats: 19 issues, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Mets 92 and Wembanyama gets 3 days in between video games to regroup and refocus their efforts going into Game 3 on Thursday in a possible removing sport. The best-of-five sequence places Mets 92’s season at the breaking point, and after the loss Monday, it strikes them to 0-4 vs. the workforce this season in each common season and postseason video games mixed.

Game 3 in the best-of-five sequence is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will likely be carried at the NBA App.