



Victor Wembanyama is broadly thought to be the absolute best NBA prospect since LeBron James. The 7-foot-4 giant guy from France at handiest 19 years previous has achieved greater than maximum of his friends at this level and has the measurement, body and talent set to straight away fit in as an affect rookie in the hardest league in the global subsequent season. Wembanyama has all however officially locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2023 NBA Draft. He even is aware of it, too. Earlier this week he tweeted that he would know later this month – when the lottery order is introduced – precisely the place he'd be going. Because bet what? Who will cross No. 1 on draft evening has been a foregone conclusion for months now. Even in a loaded draft magnificence, Wembanyama – actually and figuratively – towers above the remainder of the bunch. Whether or no longer Wembanyama – who some, together with him, name “Wemby” for brief – lives up to the lofty expectancies set sooner than him at this level issues no longer. The hype has been constructed. The level is about. The expectancies are upper than his 8-foot wingspan can achieve. The drumbeat to his coming to the league and the exposure surrounding him is likely handiest to building up with depth in coming weeks and months. Here are 11 things to know about Wembanyama: 1. Wembanyama was once born in France Wembanyama was once born in Nanterre, France on Jan. 4, 2004 and could be the 2d No. 1 total NBA Draft pick born in Europe. Highest NBA Draft Selections Born in Europe in trendy draft technology (Since 1966) Year Player Selection Country2006Andrea Bargnani1stItaly2003Darko Milicic2ndSerbia1993Shawn Bradley2ndGermany1988Rik Smits2ndNetherlands 2. Wembanyama has no school revel in Wembanyama these days performs in LNB Pro A, the best skilled league in France. Without school revel in, Wembanyama could be simply the 6th No. 1 total NBA Draft pick who didn’t play NCAA basketball. No. 1 total choices who didn’t play NCAA basketball in trendy draft technology (since 1966)YearPlayerExperience2001Kwame BrownHigh School2002Yao MingChina2003LeBron JamesTop School2004Dwight HowardHigh School2006Andrea BargnaniItaly 3. Wembanyama was once sidelined final season In 2021-22, he performed for ASVEL, a workforce owned by Tony Parker. ASVEL gained its 3rd instantly LNB Pro A name and competed in the EuroLeague for the 3rd instantly season. However, Wembanyama neglected 3 months with a knee harm from December to March and performed simply 29 of 66 imaginable video games throughout LNB Pro A and EuroLeague. In the ones 29 video games, he performed simply 18.0 mins in keeping with recreation, 9th on the workforce. Where Wembanyama ranks on ASVEL 2021-22 AVG.Team RankMPG189thPPG8.15thRPG4.61stBPG1.91st 4. Wembanyama is dominating EuroLeague this season In 2022-23, he’s enjoying for Metropolitans 92, a workforce that hasn’t ever reached the LNB Pro A name recreation and hasn’t ever competed in the EuroLeague. His trainer is Vincent Collet, who has been the trainer of France’s National Team since 2009 and has coached all of the absolute best NBA gamers who constitute France across the world, together with Tony Parker, Joakim Noah, Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Boris Diaw. He leads LNB Pro A in scoring (21.5), rebounding (10.5), and blocks (3.1) and could be the first participant in a minimum of twenty years to lead that league in scoring and rebounding. Where Wembanyama ranks in LNB Pro A Stats as of May 1 AVG.Team RankMPG32.32ndPPG21.51st RPG10.11st BPG3.11stVictor Wembanyama is having a look to make a reputation for himself subsequent season in the NBA. Getty Images 5. Wembanyama’s stats are elite Only 9 NBA gamers have ever matched Wembanyama’s present LNB Pro A season averages of 20+ issues in keeping with recreation and three+ blocks in keeping with recreation since 1973-74 when blocks have been first tracked. All 9 are in the Hall of Fame. NBA Seasons With 20+ PPG & 3+ BPGPlayerSelection of timesHakeem Olajuwon9David Robinson7Kareem Abdul-Jabbar7Patrick Ewing5Alonzo Mourning4Shaquille O’Neal2Elvin Hayes1Bob Lanier1Bob McAdoo1 6. Wembanyama measures up to NBA gamers Wembanyama is indexed at 7-4 on the Metropolitans 92 roster and would fit Boban Marjanovic as the tallest lively NBA participant. Only six gamers in NBA historical past indexed 7-4 or taller have performed 400+ occupation video games. The most up-to-date was once Yao Ming. Most Games by NBA Player Listed 7-4 or Taller PlayerHeightGamesMark Eaton7-4875Rik Smits7-4867Shawn Bradley7-6832Manute Bol7-6624Yao Ming7-6486Ralph Sampson7-4456Boban Marjanovic (lively)7-4317 7. Wembanyama is tall however wiry Wembanyama is indexed at 238 kilos on the Metropolitans 92 roster. The final NBA participant indexed 7-4 or taller and underneath 250 kilos was once Shawn Bradley. Lightest Players Listed 7-4 or TallerPlayerHeightWeightManute Bol7-6200Chuck Nevitt7-5217Ralph Sampson7-4228Shawn Bradley7-6235Rik Smits7-4250 8. Wembanyama can shoot from deep Wembanyama has made 74 3-pointers in his LNB Pro A occupation — a rarity for a participant of his peak. In truth, his 74 3-pointers is greater than the 3-pointers made by NBA gamers 7-4 or taller blended (72). 3-pointers Made by NBA Players 7-4 or tallerPlayerHeight3-pointersManute Bol7-643Boban Marjanovic (lively)7-410Ralph Sampson7-410Shawn Bradley7-64Rik Smits7-43Yao Ming7-62Total 72 9. Wembanyama can do all of it Wembanyama is averaging 3+ blocks, 2+ assists & 1+ made 3-pointers in keeping with recreation this season. No NBA participant has ever averaged the ones numbers in a season. The final NBA participant to moderate 3+ blocks & 2+ assists was once Marcus Camby in 2007-08. The handiest two NBA gamers ever to moderate 3+ blocks & 1+ made 3-pointer are Myles Turner and Jaren Jackson Jr. 10. Wembanyama gained fight vs. likely No. 2 pick Back in October, Wembanyama scored 73 issues in two video games in Las Vegas vs. the G League Ignite and doable No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, who had 28 issues in the first recreation and did not play in the secoind recreation due to harm, Victor Wembanyama vs G-League Ignite in OctoberStatGame 1Game 2Points3736Rebounds411Blocks5411. Wembanyama is already drawing rave evaluationsThe statistics do not lie, however Wembanyama is not only striking up massive numbers. Here’s only a sampling of what NBA gamers are announcing about Wembanyama after observing him play:”Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but [Wembanyama] is more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. At 7-4, 7-5, 7-3, whatever the case may be, his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot stepback jumpers out of the post, stepback 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots, he’s for sure a generational talent.” — LeBron James”He’s like the 2K create-a-player, every point guard that wants to be 7-foot. Cheat-code-type vibes, man. He’s a solid talent. It’s great to watch.” — Stephen Curry(*1*) — Giannis Antetokounmpo”That type of talent and skill just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball. The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a (7-4) dude that’s able to do everything on the court. It’s inspiring to a lot of people. The league’s really in trouble when he comes in. I want to see how it plays out. Everybody has been excited about his arrival to the league so we’ll see what happens.” – — Kevin Durant”It’s really exciting. We are lucky to have such talent, we have never seen a player like Victor. I have known him since he was 13 and we knew he was going to be unique. He is very mature, he knows where he wants to go. I don’t think there is any comparison possible.” — Rudy Gobert 