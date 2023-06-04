Victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting





Eleven people have died following a shooting in Monterey Park, California over the weekend during a Lunar New Year celebration. The suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance. Detectives are continuing to search for a motive. This tragic incident is the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since 2008 and marks the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It is also yet another blow to a community that has faced high-profile violence in recent years. The victims included dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, 72, who sacrificed his life to save others, and avid dancer My Nhan, 65, who was the first person fatally shot. The remaining victims were identified as: Lilan Li, 63, Xiujuan Yu, 57, Valentino Alvero, 68, Yu Kao, 72, Muoi Ung, 67, Hongying Jian, 62, Chia Yau, 76, and Wen Yu, 64. The impacted families have spoken out against this senseless act of violence and tributes have been set up in their honor. For those needing emotional support, the Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990.

