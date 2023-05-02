Vice Is Said to Be Headed for Bankruptcy

Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that charmed giants like Disney and Fox into making an investment ahead of a shocking crash-landing, is making ready to record for chapter, in accordance to two folks with wisdom of its operations.

The submitting may just come within the coming weeks, in accordance to 3 folks conversant in the topic who weren’t licensed to talk about the prospective chapter at the document.

The corporate has been having a look for a purchaser, and nonetheless would possibly in finding one, to keep away from mentioning chapter. More than 5 corporations have expressed hobby in obtaining Vice, in accordance to an individual briefed at the discussions. The probabilities of that, alternatively, are rising increasingly more narrow, mentioned one of the vital folks with wisdom of the prospective chapter.

A chapter submitting could be a bleak coda to the tumultuous tale of Vice, a new-media interloper that sought to supplant the media status quo ahead of persuading it to make investments loads of hundreds of thousands of greenbacks. In 2017, after a investment spherical from the private-equity company TPG, Vice was once price $5.7 billion. But these days, by means of maximum accounts, it’s price a tiny fraction of that.