Vermont deputy indicted in New York state brawl, shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Vermont lawman who was once shot more than one occasions by means of police responding to gunfire in the historical middle of Saratoga Springs has been indicted on fees together with tried homicide and possessing a firearm in a “sensitive location.”

Vito Caselnova, a sheriff’s deputy in Rutland County, Vermont, pleaded no longer accountable at his arraignment Tuesday.

The fees got here greater than 4 months after a chaotic sidewalk brawl and collection of gunshots left 3 folks, together with the deputy, wounded, and questions on who shot who. Three different males concerned in the battle — one among whom police to begin with accused of additionally firing a gun — have been charged most effective with throwing punches.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen stated the verdict to levy essentially the most severe fees towards Caselnova, who was once off-duty on the time of the incident, was once made by means of a grand jury. In a press commentary, she criticized town’s public protection commissioner and mayor for his or her preliminary account of the way the violence opened up, calling it “a narrative based on speculation, not evidence.”

Caselnova’s legal professional, Greg Teresi, maintained his consumer was once blameless.

“We’re still of the opinion that he’s a victim of this case. He had the authority under New York State law to use deadly physical force when faced with deadly physical force,” Teresi informed The Associated Press.

Caselnova, who lives in Glen Falls, New York, was once along with his female friend on Nov. 20 when he visited Saratoga Springs, a school the city recognized for its horse racing, eating places and a colourful nightlife. He introduced his gun with him, government stated, regardless of a brand new state legislation barring folks from bringing firearms into many several types of “sensitive places,” together with institutions the place alcohol is served.

In their preliminary account , police stated the deputy had gotten right into a barroom argument with a bunch of fellows that spilled into the road, and that he and some other guy had pulled out weapons and began shooting. One guy, Alexander Colon, 28, of Utica, suffered a gunshot wound that prosecutors now say was once fired by means of Caselnova.

Saratoga Springs police at the scene stated they opened hearth when Caselnova, who was once in civilian clothes, didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy was once hit a number of occasions however survived, as did Colon, native police stated. Caselnova’s female friend was once wounded by means of a stray bullet fired by means of the responding cops.

After the grand jury investigation, on the other hand, Colon was once most effective charged with tried attack, a misdemeanor. Two different males from Utica have been additionally charged with misdemeanor tried attack. The grand jury didn’t accuse any of the ones males of getting a gun or firing one.

Colon’s lawyer, Anthony LaFache, didn’t right away go back a telephone message Wednesday.

Video from a street camera confirmed folks combating that night time at the sidewalk, then scattering.

Caselnova, 25, faces an eight-count indictment that in addition to tried homicide contains attack, reckless endangerment, menacing and harassment.

The delicate location rate is a legal underneath New York’s gun regulations, that have been rewritten remaining summer season after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling and proceed to be challenged in federal courts. The new laws that make it unlawful to hold a firearm inside of a spot that serves alcohol are the topic of a courtroom problem , however are nonetheless in impact.

“We’re in the process of doing research on how the decisions that were made with those federal court challenges impact that count of the indictment,” Teresi stated.

Caselnova was once launched on $50,000 bail, his legal professional stated.

Phone messages left for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office weren’t right away returned.

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide provider program that puts reporters in native newsrooms to record on undercovered problems. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.