Venisa McLaughlin murder: Husband Jeffrey McLaughlin dies

Jail staffers round 7 a.m. Saturday had asked paramedics for McLaughlin for an “unknown medical emergency,” the sheriff’s workplace stated.

GRANBURY, Texas — A Hood County guy who used to be in prison on a homicide price within the loss of life of his spouse has died, officers stated.

- Advertisement - Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, used to be taken on Saturday from the Hood County prison to the Lake Granbury Medical Center, the place he died, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

More information about what took place to McLaughlin used to be no longer launched.

- Advertisement - McLaughlin were jailed because the Jan. 1 killing of his spouse, Venisa Maria McLaughlin, government stated.

Deputies on Jan. 1 replied round 3:30 a.m. to a house within the 6100 block of Westover Drive in Hood County. When deputies arrived, they discovered the McLaughlins. Both had been taken to a health facility, the place Venisa McLaughlin died.

Jeffrey McLaughlin used to be arrested on a homicide price and his bond used to be set at $250,000.