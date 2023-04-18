Velvet Taco To Open New Restaurant In Frisco, Texas

Velvet Taco has introduced that it’s opening up a newly-designed eating place known as Taco Lane in Frisco, Texas this spring.

According to Food & Beverage Magazine, the brand new eating place — positioned at the nook of West University and Doe Creek Road — differs from different Velvet Tacos by way of striking emphasis on improving the car ordering enjoy.

- Advertisement -

The new-and-improved setup will give consumers the facility to put an order and pick out it up forward of time by way of the use of Velvet Taco’s app, which can also be accessed after signing up for his or her loyalty program, The Velvet Room.

In addition, Taco Lane may also make the enjoy more uncomplicated by way of offering get admission to to menus prematurely to the pickup window, in addition to a lot of designated parking spots the place consumers can move to stay up for their orders to reach.

The vehicular-ordering procedure isn’t the one distinctive function of the Frisco location. According to Food & Beverage Magazine, the brand new taco joint will even have a spacious patio that overlooks the attractions of West University Drive, in addition to an inside that “will highlight Velvet Taco’s signature rustic, electrifying design and vibe,” whilst additionally connecting with the area people thru its design possible choices — together with a wall mural with names of communities that encompass the eating place.

- Advertisement -

“Our Frisco location will not only make our tacos more accessible for those living in North Dallas, but we’re also introducing 50 jobs to the market. Our vision is to bring Velvet Taco to as many Dallas suburbs as possible, and the fact that Dallas is our home market makes this opening more exciting for us,” mentioned Clay Dover, CEO and president of Velvet Taco.

Velvet Taco first introduced its globally-inspired taco menu to the Dallas space again in 2011. Since that point, it has spread out greater than 35 eating places right through the U.S., together with 12 within the Dallas-Fort Worth area (the Frisco eating place would be the thirteenth location).

“For those who’ve been to a Velvet Taco before, you know that we are creating an experience for our guests that includes creative tacos and flavors that will truly transport guests to another region,” Dover mentioned.

- Advertisement -

To be told extra, or to discover a location close to you, head over to the Velvet Taco website.

Related