Vehicle of missing disabled Texas boy’s family found at airport, authorities say

A automobile belonging to the family of a missing Texas boy who has critical developmental and bodily disabilities has been found deserted at DFW Airport, CBS Texas’ Olivia Leach and Alexis Wainwright record.

Authorities say they became an Amber Alert for six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, into an Endangered Missing Persons Alert on Saturday night time.

“I need to be very clear that we currently do not have any physical evidence related to Noel’s status as a missing person. What I do know is that we have a six-year-old disabled boy [who] cannot be accounted for,” stated Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

Everman police say they discovered Saturday night time that Noel’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, his stepfather and Rodriguez-Singh’s six different kids had boarded a global flight.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvaraz in undated family picture. CBS Texas



“At approximately 9 p.m. last night, we learned that the mother, stepfather and siblings had all left the country on a Turkish Airways flight to Istanbul that flew out on March 23,” stated Spencer.

Noel wasn’t indexed as a passenger at the flight.

Child Protective Investigations (CPI) requested Everman police on Thursday night time to behavior a welfare test on Noel at the family’s house, Spencer stated.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh instructed police Noel was once along with his organic father in Mexico. But CPI found out that wasn’t true. Family individuals additionally instructed CPI they hadn’t observed Noel since November.

“It appeared to the CPI investigator that the mother was intentionally avoiding authorities,” stated Spencer.

“(CPI) informed us that they had attempted to make contact with the mother of the child and had learned that she had taken the children from school and had not returned to school that day. That’s when the concern began,” Spencer disclosed.

He instructed a news convention Sunday that CPI had prior investigations and movements in opposition to Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

Police have received an arrest warrant for her for allegedly giving a false record a few missing particular person.

What’s extra, “(Noel) has a requirement to be on oxygen at certain points in time and we don’t know if he’s getting that,” stated Spencer.

Everman police were operating with the Texas Rangers and FBI at the case.

“We have a six-year-old disabled boy who cannot be accounted for, is missing, and the mother is not willing to cooperate with investigators to simply assure that the child is safe, and we are desperately seeking the public’s help,” Spencer instructed journalists.

“This is one of the strangest cases that I have ever worked,” Spencer noticed. “The mother has custody of the child. Our sole mission here is just to try to make sure that that child’s OK.”

Police stated they are now not certain Turkey was once the family’s ultimate vacation spot. They stated Noel’s stepfather is a U.S. immigrant from India.

CBS Texas spoke with a home-owner who stated Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband and children lived in a house in the back of his area on his belongings.

Jeremiah Childers works at a gasoline station down the street from the family’s house and lives two doorways down from them. He says Noel’s mom was once a typical buyer right here.

“I have seen the child that they’re looking for,” stated Childers. “I had seen her and the children out before you wouldn’t think anything was really wrong with the situation.”

Police are desperately on the lookout for the general public’s assist find Noel.

“To know that I was so close to something like that, I feel a little bad, like I wish I could do more to help,” stated Childers.