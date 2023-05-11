Vehicle explodes in central Milan, releasing plumes of smoke

Plumes of smoke may well be observed emerging in the northern Italian town, on Thursday.

ROME and LONDON — A parked van exploded in a hectic segment of central Milan in Italy on Thursday morning.

Emergency staff attend to the scene of an explosion in Milan on May 11, 2023. - Advertisement - Claudio Furlan/LaPresse by way of Shutterstock

The carabinieri — or Italian police — stated that it was once unclear what led to the van to blow up in the Porta Romana community of town. No additional main points have been lately to be had, officers stated.

Emergency staff attend to the scene of an explosion in Milan on May 11, 2023. - Advertisement - Claudio Furlan/LaPresse by way of Shutterstock

The explosion left a number of different within sight automobiles on fireplace, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky in a downtown space.

Emergency staff attend to the scene of an explosion in Milan on May 11, 2023. - Advertisement - Claudio Furlan/LaPresse by way of Shutterstock

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this document.