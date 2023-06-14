Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup thanks to depth and consistency

William Carrier glanced across the Vegas Golden Knights locker room at the entire skill round him: main scorer Jonathan Marchessault, first-line middle Jack Eichel, captain Mark Stone and extra.

He marveled on the crew’s depth and what it has supposed.

“It makes a good team, right?” Carrier stated. “It makes you win a lot of games.”

And, in the end, the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights are NHL champions for the primary time thanks to the private roster within the league, which allowed them to face up to accidents at each place and maintain an extended playoff run. They were given manufacturing from 20 gamers over 4 rounds, vanquishing Winnipeg, Edmonton, Dallas and then Florida within the ultimate with waves of skill that beaten each and every opponent.

“Our depth has been a strength all year,” first-year trainer and first-time Stanley Cup winner Bruce Cassidy stated. “(Opponents) might have some better players or a better penalty kill or power play or goaltender — now we’re starting to see that our guys are pretty good, too. I do believe it’s been the big strength of our team. I just think it’s been really good for us.”

Cassidy stated in the course of the general he concept Vegas had the most productive crew in hockey “from player 1 through 20.” That’s exhausting to argue with now, after the Boston Bruins (the crew Cassidy coached to six playoff appearances earlier than firing him ultimate yr) misplaced to Florida within the first around following their record-setting common season.

The Golden Knights eradicated the Panthers in 5 video games, profiting from their 4 sturdy ahead traces and 3 giant defenseman pairings who made existence as simple as conceivable on journeyman goaltender-turned stalwart Adin Hill, himself a chief instance of that depth after being a second-round harm alternative. With handiest 12 ahead spots to fill, Phil Kessel — a two-time Stanley Cup winner in Pittsburgh — and business closing date pickup Teddy Blueger have been wholesome scratches.

“You have enough good guys here to make five lines,” stated Carrier, certainly one of six unique Knights gamers left from their inaugural season in 2017-18 that ended with a loss within the ultimate. “We just roll them. Some nights, some lines will have better nights than others, and they step up their games and it’s great to have. Anyone can score at any point, and everyone plays well.”

Vegas is solely the 5th crew for the reason that wage cap generation began in 2005-06 to have 3 gamers rating 10 or extra aims all over a postseason. It’s the one crew this yr to have 4 participant with 8 or extra.

But it wasn’t with regards to scoring. The Golden Knights allowed not up to 3 aims in line with sport and punished combatants with calculated physicality, a good thing about the depth that ensured no person participant had to be overextended.

“Everyone’s got to give a little bit,” stated defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, now a two-time Cup winner after captaining St. Louis to its first championship in 2019. “We’ve all done that, and we all understand that maybe giving up a couple minutes to each other’s going to keep the energy up throughout the game.”

Pietrangelo, crucial loose agent signing in franchise historical past on a $61 million, seven-year deal in 2020, known as this the private crew he has ever been on.

How deep? Hill used to be certainly one of 5 other goalies to win a sport this season for Vegas. Since changing injured starter Laurent Brossoit in Game 3 opposed to the Oilers, Hill has long past 11-4 with the most productive goals-against reasonable and save proportion within the playoffs.

“He’s played well all year for us,” Pietrangelo stated. “All of our goalies have played well regardless of who’s in here. It’s a credit to him for being prepared when he did come in there a few series ago.”

Five years after a loss to the Capitals allowed the visiting locker room to be the scene of a Cup-winning birthday party, president of hockey operations George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon, his assistant who used to be promoted to run the day-to-day display as normal supervisor, had been operating towards this second. McCrimmon stated the entrance place of job knew the inaugural season luck used to be “lightning in a bottle” and took giant swings to upload Pietrangelo, Stone, Eichel and others in construction a championship-caliber roster.

That procedure concerned announcing good-bye to loved goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and making some difficult selections alongside the best way.

“If you have these jobs and you want to avoid the hard decisions, you probably shouldn’t have these jobs,” McCrimmon said. “But it’s been a process that’s, I think, been calculated. I think it’s been based on good decisions made for the right reasons.”

The reason, the end goal, was to win the Stanley Cup. Depth made it happen.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports