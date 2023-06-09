Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery

Candles with the picture of Pope Francis are left on the front of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 9, 2023, the place Francis is recuperating after present process abdominal surgery on Wednesday. The Vatican says Pope Francis has had a 2d excellent evening within the health center recuperating from surgery to take away intestinal scar tissue and service a hernia in his abdominal wall.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Vatican says Pope Francis is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working

ROME — Pope Francis used to be “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working Friday, following surgery to take away intestinal scar tissue and service a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican stated.

After a restful evening, Francis had breakfast and skim the newspapers from his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni stated in a commentary. He quoted medical doctors as pronouncing Francis’ situation used to be “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth.”

The pontiff spent the afternoon in prayer and at paintings, and took Holy Communion within the night time, the Vatican stated. His IV has been got rid of.

- Advertisement -

“Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages that he continues to receive in these hours,” the Vatican said, especially from hospitalized children who have been sending him drawings.

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is predicted to stay at Gemelli for a number of days.