Vanessa Hudgens to explore Asian heritage in new travel documentary







Asian American actor Vanessa Hudgens, who won stardom together with her paintings in Disney’s High School Musical sequence, is about to shoot a travel documentary in the Philippines, the rustic of her mom’s delivery. The yet-untitled challenge will likely be shot in Palawan and Manila in March. Known for guiding Mananita (2019) and Manny Pacquiao biopic Kid Kulafu, Paul Soriano will likely be helming this challenge.

The documentary is claimed to show off the connection between Hudgens and her Filipino mom, Gina, who emigrated to america on the age of 25, in addition to Hudgens’ sister, Stella. Since High School Musical, Hudgens has notched up key roles in Spring Breakers, Gimme Shelter, Will Smith`s Bad Boys for Life, and the Oscar-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical Tick, Tick… Boom.

Hudgens govt produced and starred in the movie, The Knight Before Christmas and all 3 instalments of The Princess Switch sequence on Netflix. Hudgens is subsequent set to megastar in the approaching movies, French Girl and Bad Boys 4. “I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more we can share, the more we can lift each other up,” Hudgens stated in a commentary.





