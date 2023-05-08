Vandalism in Spokane parks costing more than $328,000 in yearly | Washington

(The Center Square) – Numbers from a recent Spokane City Council session of the Public Safety Committee have shown that incidences of vandalism are costing the city in both the personnel and finance departments, as well as creating safety concerns for the public.

“We’ve had almost $164,000 in vandalism from November through April,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, when he spoke with The Center Square on the phone Friday.

When asked if this was typical, Jones replied “Winter is actually our slow season,” meaning that $328,000 yearly could be a low estimate.

He went on to highlight an incident in Mission Park where vandals made off with electrical equipment and destroyed bathrooms, both of which had been renovated within the last few years. He estimates this will cost the city just shy of $54,100 to replace.

Where does that money come from?

“These are funds coming out of the general operations budget,” Jones noted, before adding jokingly “It’s not like we have a vandalism budget.”

He went on to highlight the knock on effects property crime like this has on the public’s ability to safely utilize the parks, noting that lighting or restroom facilities can be down for weeks or even months due to supply chain issues.

Work requiring skilled tradespeople, like the Mission Park electrical equipment heist, also have to be contracted out which can further lengthen the timeline.

Most importantly, Jones wanted to emphasize the compounding effects this type of property crime can have on the long term planning for city parks.

“This is money we can’t invest in positive things that will add additional long term value in the system. It’s a play structure we can’t replace, or a restroom we can’t update,” said Jones.

Jones also noted that there’s no specific team or individual at the Parks and Recreation department set up to handle what has become a widespread property crime problem in Spokane City Parks.

He closed the interview saying, “Our staff does an amazing job with what they have, but our budget doesn’t grow at a rate that can keep up with this.”

The full Spokane City Council session of the Public Safety Committee hearing can be viewed at the city’s website.