Valdosta Police Department investigating homicide

The Valdosta Police Department is lately investigating a homicide that passed off within the early hours of Saturday. According to the police branch, voters reported a taking pictures at a place of abode within the 900 block of Barack Obama Boulevard at roughly 3:17 a.m. in keeping with which officials had been dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police branch mentioned that they found out a 40-year-old guy who had suffered gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) additionally arrived on the scene and transported the sufferer to a health center, the place he later kicked the bucket because of his accidents.

The police branch’s detectives and crime scene team of workers are proceeding to analyze the incident. They have asked any person with information in regards to the taking pictures to touch the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services by means of telephone at 229-293-3145 or the crime pointers line at 229-293-3091. Information will also be submitted on-line throughout the police branch’s site at valdostacity.com/police-department.