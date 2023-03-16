A Rhode Island lady who pleaded responsible to wearing out what prosecutors stated was once an enormous fraud — pretending to be a Purple Heart recipient and Bronze Star-decorated U.S Marine — was once sentenced to just about six years in federal jail Tuesday.

Sarah Cavanaugh instructed other people she defrauded she was once injured in Iraq, in spite of by no means serving within the military, prosecutors stated.

Cavanaugh claimed she was once a “cancer-stricken” Purple Heart recipient to procure masses of hundreds of greenbacks in fraudulent charitable donations and veterans’ benefits, they stated. Cavanaugh used the stolen identities of exact veterans to get the cash, consistent with the Justice Department.

A seek of Defense Department information, officers stated, signifies Cavanaugh by no means served in any department of the U.S. military.

In fact, consistent with the DOJ, Cavanaugh was once a social worker at a Department of Veterans Affairs scientific middle and used her place “to gain access to documents, personal information, and medical records belonging to a Marine and a Navy veteran who was battling cancer.”

Prosecutors referred to as her behavior “near-daily criminal conduct over a period of five years,” pronouncing she defrauded “veterans, veterans’ organizations, veterans’ charities, friends, and co-workers in a “methodical and calculated way.”

She allegedly stole more than $250,000 from those organizations in what prosecutors called a “brazen scheme.”

“Sarah Cavanagh feigned having most cancers, and falsely claimed valor the place there was once none, to achieve masses of hundreds of greenbacks in benefits and charitable donations. Her movements are an insult to each veteran who has served our nation, and as of late she discovered her destiny for her felony behavior,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said. “Make no mistake, the FBI and our regulation enforcement companions are dedicated to in search of justice for any individual who lies about serving our nation and illegally takes cash from federal techniques that lend a hand veterans who rightfully deserve it.”

Cavanagh, consistent with prosecutors, rose to a management place at a VFW hotel, gave public speeches whilst wearing complete U.S. Marine uniform, whole with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star that she bought on the web; and secured a place in an arts program on the University of Southern California, a program she described to a U.S. Army veteran she met during the Wounded Warrior Program who was once later authorized into this system.