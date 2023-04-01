V8 Supercar driver has lucky escape from blazing inferno after his car catches FIRE on the track

- Advertisement -

V8 Supercar James Courtney had a lucky escape on Saturday as his Ford Mustang went up in flames and used to be engulfed by way of a fireball whilst in the pit-lane at Albert Park.

Flames was visual on the Tickford Racing access’s entrance left wheel as Courtney rounded the ultimate two turns in Melbourne in a bid to nurse the car again to the pit-lane.

The 42-year-old made it again simply in time, as the car used to be engulfed by way of an enormous hearth as quickly he made again to the pits, with dense black smoke billowing from his Ford Mustang.

As the pit staff rushed to his lend a hand with hearth extinguishers, Courtney controlled to abruptly get out of the car and reduce an incredibly nonchalant determine when he spoke to Fox Motorsport later on.

‘I noticed the flames and stated to the guys I may odor one thing from the entrance left nook,’ he stated.

James Courtney’s Ford Mustang stuck hearth at Albert Park on Saturday, in a while after he returned to the pit lane after smelling smoke

Pit staff and hearth marshals rushed in to rescue Courtney after his car disappeared right into a cloud of thick black smoke after he returned to the pits

‘Then I may see the flames. I simply attempted to get to the pits. They’ve were given all the hearth stuff to take a look at and save the car.’

The incident got here only a day after Nick Percat’s Ford Mustang suffered the similar destiny all the way through Friday’s Supersprint race.

The hearth on Percat’s car additionally seemed to originate with reference to the entrance left wheel, which Courtney instructed pointed to a serious problem on the Ford.

‘Probably very similar to what took place to Nick [Percat],’ he stated.

‘Seems adore it’s the similar spot. It’s now not excellent.’

The V8 Supercars veteran had a lucky escape at Albert Park on Saturday, managing to get out of his car ahead of it used to be totally engulfed by way of flames

Courtney published he simply attempted to nurse the car again to the pit lane after smelling smoke

Speaking after the hearth pressured him to retire on Friday, Percat published he used to be surprised when he realised his car used to be on hearth.

‘I do know what I’ve on clothes smart I’m going to be secure, I don’t know what took place,’ Percat advised Fox Sports.

‘I assumed I may odor one thing down the again instantly, perhaps the exhaust or one thing.

‘Next factor I’m like “Oh my god I’m on fire”.’