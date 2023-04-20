UTPD investigating assault report | KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas Police Department mentioned Wednesday evening officials have been investigating a report of an indecent assault.

Around 7:34 p.m., officials went to the University Teaching Center, or UTC, which is positioned at the 100 block of West twenty first Street, in step with the UTPD remark.

Police mentioned the male sufferer who’s UT-affiliated mentioned the male suspect sat subsequent to him and made “unwanted contact.”

According to UTPD, the suspect advised the sufferer he was once a UT pupil and self-identified as Filipino. The suspect was once observed sporting a black bag.

UTPD requested any individual with information about this crime to name 512-471-4441 and make a selection extension 9.

University of Texas Police mentioned scholars may just additionally obtain the LiveSafe at UT Austin app to textual content or ship pictures and movies to UTPD dispatch. Utilize the Virtual Walk characteristic to ask contacts to apply your travels as you stroll or experience in a car.