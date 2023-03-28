UTPB hosts annual Criminal Justice Advisory Council

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin held its third annual Criminal Justice Advisory Council assembly on March 27.

During the assembly, the council mentioned the problems and issues other prison justice companies face and the way the college can help and produce exchange.

“A lot of the police officers are struggling with report writing when they first come out of the academy, so we’re introducing them earlier,” said Dr. John Fisher, an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at UTPB. “There’s issues on the border, there’s issues with property theft and there’s just crime issues all related with the price of oil.”

Recruitment, retention and lower-experience officials are different energetic issues.

Understanding the problems to hand can lend a hand in finding attainable answers, in conjunction with making improvements to schooling practices for college kids who’re making ready to paintings in legislation enforcement.

“It’s important that you get a degree,” said Fisher. “Research shows that law enforcement officers who have a degree have fewer use-of-force complaints, and they have fewer complaints in general, because of the education they receive while in college.”

Several politicians were present, including Rep. August Pfluger, Sen. Ted Cruz and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf.

Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, regional police and sheriff’s offices, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and more were also in attendance.

“The sheriffs are here,” said Fisher. “The chiefs of police, the wardens of prison systems, probation, parole. We have people from the Governor’s Office. We have people from the Attorney General’s Office. [We] all come in here and we talk about the issues that are facing criminal justice in Texas.”

Fisher stated {that a} level may also higher permit development throughout the legislation enforcement business.

The college additionally mentioned its criminal justice program and how it has implemented previous suggestions for change into its curriculum.

UTPB offers several programs related to criminal justice, and more information about them can be found on their website at utpb.edu.