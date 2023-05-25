Utah football recruiting: Utes land four-star QB Isaac Wilson, brother of ex-BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson

Isaac Wilson, the four-star quarterback and brother of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, has made his school

football dedication. In a statement on Wednesday night time, Wilson shared that he has made up our minds to decide to

the University of Utah. He had weighed his choices and in the end selected Utah over Arizona, Arizona State,

Oklahoma State, UCLA, and rival BYU, the place his brother was once a three-year starter earlier than being decided on No. 2

general within the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson is now the fourth prospect to sign up for Utah’s 2024 recruiting magnificence.

Wilson spoke to 247Sports’ Blair Angulo about his choice, announcing that he has been a Utah fan since he can

bear in mind. Now, he is excited to do his factor and observe in his circle of relatives’s footsteps. His father, Mike, performed

line of defense at Utah from 1993-94, the place present Utes trainer Kyle Whittingham was once the line of defense trainer.

The more youthful Wilson is a product of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High School and ranks because the No. 14 quarterback

in his magnificence and the No. 2 participant within the state of Utah, in step with 247Sports.

Wilson additionally famous that Utah’s talent to expand quarterbacks was once a significant component in his choice. The Utes

have completed a super activity with Cameron Rising, who was once a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award in 2022 and

earned honorable point out All-Pac-12 honors after he was once named the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game. Wilson

likes Utah’s NFL-caliber offense and is happy to play quarterback in that gadget. Additionally, he is

having a look ahead to recruiting extra gamers to Utah and being section of this system’s persisted luck.