USFL Week 5 scores, takeaways: Stars kicker goes 8-for-8 for all 24 of team’s points, hits 55-yard walk-off FG





We have now formally reached the center level of the USFL’s common season, and as of now, no person is aware of who will pop out on most sensible within the North Division. ALL FOUR TEAMS are sitting at a 2-3 report, together with the Philadelphia Stars, who controlled to disappointed the New Jersey Generals this previous Sunday because of the spectacular efficiency of their kicker, Luis Aguilar. Aguilar single-handedly scored each and every level for his group, effectively finishing all 8 of his box objectives makes an attempt, together with a game-winning 55-yarder within the ultimate moments of the sport.

Later on Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers, who had been the closing unbeaten group within the league, misplaced to the (*24*) Showboats. After 4 victories, the Breakers now stand at a 4-1 report, whilst (*24*) is one of 5 groups within the USFL with a 2-3 report. Below you’ll take a look at the rankings for all the video games performed right through Week 5 (and present standings).

Week 5 Scores

Saturday Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7 Houston Gamblers 27, (*5*) Stallions 20

Sunday Philadelphia Stars 24, New Jersey Generals 21 (*24*) Showboats 17, New Orleans Breakers 10



The Philadelphia Stars controlled to safe their victory in opposition to the New Jersey Generals because of the efficiency of Luis Aguilar, who set a brand new USFL report through effectively finishing 8 box objectives in one recreation. Three of his 8 makes an attempt had been from distances of over 50 yards. To put this success into standpoint, the all-time NFL report for made box objectives in one recreation is 8, which was once accomplished through the Tennessee Titans’ Rob Bironas in opposition to the Houston Texans again in 2007. Aguilar’s highest efficiency was once important, as with out it the Stars would possibly no longer were in a position to win the sport. Despite their victory, the Stars’ quarterback, Case Cookus, simplest controlled to throw for 125 yards, and not using a unmarried landing or interception, whilst their main rusher simplest had 22 yards on 15 carries.

The New Orleans Breakers had been hoping to extend their merit within the South Division, particularly after the protecting champion (*5*) Stallions misplaced on Saturday. However, the Breakers ended up shedding to the (*24*) Showboats in a recreation that noticed the deciding play include simply 2:16 left at the clock, when the Showboats’ quarterback, Cole Kelley, controlled to seek out John Mitchell finally zone. New Orleans struggled to seek out their offense in opposition to (*24*), who entered the sport with one victory and had prior to now tied for permitting probably the most issues within the USFL. The Breakers’ quarterback, McCleod Bethel-Thompson, accounted for the one landing scored through his group, throwing for 206 yards, one landing, and one interception.

On Saturday, the Houston Gamblers shocked everybody through profitable their recreation in opposition to the protecting champion, (*5*) Stallions, because of an ideal fourth-quarter efficiency the place they controlled to outscore the Stallions 20-7, after going into the general body trailing 13-7. During this quarter, Houston’s backup quarterback, Terry Wilson, who changed the injured Kenji Bahar, controlled to throw a 50-yard landing go to Anthony Ratliff-Williams. Meanwhile, Mark Thompson, Houston’s operating again, scored 3 touchdowns, together with two within the closing 4 mins of the sport, bringing his general for the season to 8. Stallions’ quarterback, Alex McGough, threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns whilst additionally speeding for 76 yards.

In the opposite recreation hung on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Maulers controlled to handle their place because the group that has allowed the fewest issues thus far this USFL season. Despite falling at the back of 7-0 early within the recreation, the Maulers controlled to forestall the Michigan Panthers from scoring any further issues, with quarterback Troy Williams main the group to a comeback through throwing for two touchdowns and speeding for another, whilst main the group in speeding with 59 yards.