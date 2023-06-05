USFL playoff picture: How things stack up through Week 8, as every team still has a shot at making postseason





With handiest two weeks left within the common season of the USFL, every team still has a probability to make it to the playoffs. However, it sort of feels that at least one deserving team from the South Division won’t advance to the postseason. In Week 8, all 4 South groups emerged victorious in opposition to their North combatants, growing an bizarre situation the place the worst team within the South has a higher report than the most productive team within the North. With the highest two groups from every department advancing to the playoffs, the present standings after 8 video games are as follows:

North Division

Philadelphia Stars – 4-4

Michigan Panthers – 3-5

New Jersey Generals – 2-6

Pittsburgh Maulers – 2-6

South Division

Birmingham Stallions – 6-2

Houston Gamblers – 5-3

New Orleans Breakers – 5-3

Memphis Showboats – 5-3

The Memphis Showboats are lately the league’s most up to date team, having gained their 5th consecutive sport after an 0-3 get started. However, regardless of their spectacular streak, they’ll still be overlooked of the playoffs. It’s additionally price noting that the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers are tied for the worst report within the league, but they still have a probability to make the playoffs.

Looking at the playoff image, it is tough to are expecting which groups will advance. Our best possible bet is that the Stars and Panthers will constitute the North Division, whilst the Stallions and Showboats will constitute the South Division. However, as we have noticed within the XFL name sport, having a higher common season report does no longer all the time translate to playoff good fortune.

In phrases of person video games, the Week 8 rankings have been as follows:

Saturday

Houston Gamblers 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 19

Birmingham Stallions 27, Philadelphia Stars 24

Sunday

Memphis Showboats 25, New Jersey Generals 16

New Orleans Breakers 24, Michigan Panthers 20

In the North Division, the Philadelphia Stars have a probability to make it to the playoffs in the event that they win their last video games in opposition to the Generals and Panthers. Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers handle their playoff place regardless of having a dropping report.

In the South Division, the Birmingham Stallions hang the most productive report at 6-2, however a loss to both the Gamblers or Showboats within the ultimate two weeks may go away them out of the playoffs. The Gamblers, Showboats, and Breakers are all tied at 5-3, and all last video games will probably be performed in opposition to divisional combatants.

Ultimately, the rest can occur within the ultimate two weeks of the common season, and all groups still have a probability to make it to the playoffs.



