USFL 2023 midseason awards: Breakers dominate; former Chiefs LB tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year





The New Orleans Breakers suffered their first loss of the 2023 season in Week 5, falling 17-10 to the Memphis Showboats after a really perfect 4-0 get started. Despite the loss, trainer John DeFilippo and his workforce stay in prime spirits, having began the season as the USFL’s easiest workforce. As the league enters its moment part, each and every workforce in the North department has a 2-3 file, whilst New Orleans holds a one-game lead in the South department, with the Gamblers and Stallions only one sport at the back of. Memphis has closed the hole in the standings, thank you partly to maintaining New Orleans to only one landing of their fresh sport.

As the league nears the midway level, it is time to try the midseason awards. Running again Wes Hills of the Breakers is the MVP winner, with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson coming in as runner-up. Hills, who prior to now performed for the Canadian Football League, has taken merit of his alternative with the Breakers, main the league in dashing yards and touchdowns. Bethel-Thompson, in the meantime, is the league’s main passer, with just about 300 extra passing yards than the subsequent participant.

The Defensive Player of the Year award is going to Breeland Speaks, a defensive finish for the Panthers, with Chris Orr of the Generals coming in as runner-up. A second-round select in the 2018 NFL Draft, Speaks lately leads the USFL in sacks with 6.5.

- Advertisement -

Coach of the Year is going to John DeFilippo, head trainer of the Breakers, with Ray Horton of the Maulers as runner-up. DeFilippo has created a successful surroundings in New Orleans, together with his offense boasting the league’s main passer, rusher, and receiver. The Breakers lead the league in overall yards consistent with sport.

Overall, the midseason awards display that the USFL has lots of skill to supply, with thrilling video games and notable gamers and coaches. Fans can sit up for the leisure of the season, as groups proceed to struggle for the championship.



