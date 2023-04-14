USF football wraps up spring practice

TAMPA — Friday night time, the University of South Florida Bulls football workforce hosts the once a year spring recreation to wrap up this portion of the preseason. This yr’s recreation will likely be on campus at Corbett Stadium.

It may not be a standard, four-quarter recreation, however that is simply fantastic with first-year Bulls head trainer Alex Golesh.

- Advertisement -

“I want to see our guys play really hard and be aggressive and be sound,” Golesh stated when requested about what he expects from his workforce. “Other than that, I wanna see a packed [Corbett Stadium]. A bunch of people having fun. A bunch of recruits will be there. First time I’ll get to meet, go face-to-face with some fans, which will be cool. I think it should just be a fun night of us celebrating the end of spring ball.”

The layout of the sport motion may range from play to play, however there may be one mandate the coaches have already given the gamers.

“The very last thing I tell them when I break the meeting is just to have fun,” Bulls affiliate head trainer Matt Merritt defined. “Football is meant to be fun, So really just a chance to let loose, play the game of football that you love in front of people, and just do what you do.”

- Advertisement -

The gamers have been hush-hush about their plans when they get underneath the lighting fixtures. Senior working again Kelley Joiner, Jr. wasn’t spilling any secrets and techniques.

“I’ll leave that to y’all,” he stated whilst addressing the media with a grin. “You all come out Friday night and see. It’s gonna be good, though.”

Spring practice is over, however Golesh has a constant message that he needs to proceed to ship to his gamers as they sit up for fall coaching camp.

- Advertisement -

“I’m not a big slogan, motto, wristbands… I don’t have pyramids of success. All people want is to be told the truth and be held accountable,” he defined. “At the end of the day, if you tell people the truth, there’s a genuine respect, there’s a genuine love, and you can just be honest with people.”

Fan Fest opens at 5 P.M. It’ll function meals vans, prize giveaways, and a lot more. The recreation itself kicks off at 7 P.M., and it is going to be adopted by way of a postgame fireworks show.