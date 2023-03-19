USF Bulls women’s team advances to second round of NCAA Tournament with OT win

GREENVILLE, NC — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 issues and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in time beyond regulation put South Florida forward for just right in a 67-65 victory over No. 9 seed Marquette to get started the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (22-11) had a last glance to win, however Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer went within the rim and rolled out with a second to play.

The Bulls (27-6), who did not lead for the sport’s first 38 mins, rallied a number of occasions together with from 47-36 down in legislation to tie their mark for wins in a season.

Breaking the file this yr would possibly not be really easy as South Florida is most likely to face the No. 1 general seed and protecting champion South Carolina, undefeated at the yr and an enormous favourite to advance over No. 16 seed Norfolk State within the Columbia pod’s past due recreation.

The Bulls seemed to have the sport received on the finish of the fourth quarter, forward 59-55 after Tsineke’s 3-pointer with 31.7 to play. But Hare’s two foul pictures after a South Florida turnover tied issues and compelled the additional consultation.

The lead modified arms six occasions in time beyond regulation, the closing on Tsineke’s basket.

Fankam Mendjiadeu completed with 16 rebounds for her twenty fourth double-double this season and 56th of her occupation.

Tsineke scored 13 issues, 11 of the ones coming within the second part and time beyond regulation.

It was once a disappointing end for the Golden Eagles (22-11), who constructed a double-digit lead as Chloe Marotta scored a team-high 25 issues. But the 6-foot-1 senior, an all-Big East first-team variety, fouled out with 2:56 to play in OT.

South Florida entered with a mindset on a unique finishing than on this development a yr in the past when the Bulls misplaced the eight-nine fit up to No. 8 seed Miami within the NCAA opener of closing season’s Columbia pod.