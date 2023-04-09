USF Bulls baseball gets boost from a Superfan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Zach Mueller is a fixture alongside the suitable box line earlier than each and every USF baseball house recreation. Players repeatedly trot over to present him a hug and a fist bump earlier than warm-ups.

“His name’s Zach, but we go by ‘Big Dog,'” joked pitcher Tanner Mink. “He’s an awesome dude. It’s good to see him. He’s there every day. He sticks it out through every game. Win or loss, he’s there for the long run.”

“He’s so passionate about the game of baseball in general. I can’t tell you the last time I didn’t see him down the right field line,” mentioned USF head trainer Billy Mohl. “He loves baseball. He loves this team. It’s a really cool thing to watch.”

At nearly each and every Bulls house recreation, Zach sits subsequent to his father, Dennis.

“For me, this is it. This is something that pulls us together,” Dennis mentioned with a smile. “I just love coming here with him. I love his excitement. He’s excited for the guys. He loves cheering them on.”

Zach even has some recommendation for the Bulls’ pitching team of workers from time to time. “Sometimes I’ll say ‘Strike ’em out!'”

Zach, 27, has a private custom of favourite gamers at the roster. His unique favourite used to be outfielder Chris Chatfield, who wore quantity 24. Now each and every participant who wears that quantity is the man Zach pulls for essentially the most. He even has his personal #24 jersey.

Redshirt junior pitcher Tanner Mink is the present quantity 24 at the Bulls roster. He recalls the primary time he noticed Big Dog dressed in his quantity.

“I saw him on the sidelines wearing number 24. So I had to go over there and introduce myself,” Mink defined. “So I kinda took over the role of being with Big Dog and enjoying every moment of him.”

Zach were given the nickname Big Dog from one among his coaches at A League Of Their Own. Zach has Down syndrome, and A League of Their Own, which hosts its video games in Tempe Terrace, shall we younger adults with particular wishes play the sport they love.

“It’s a big moment for those guys out there. We finally got the whole team out there,” Mink added. “It was an awesome experience. All the players loved it. It was good stuff.”

Mohl says he at all times takes pleasure in observing his squad deliver happiness to others thru group carrier. “We have a core group of our guys who have really taken those guys under their wing, and they love every second of it.”

Whether taking part in or cheering, Zach is a Bull- thru and thru.

“He’s in it through the thick and the thin,” Mohl mentioned all over a pregame warm-up. “We could lose by 20, win by 20, and he’s got a big old smile on his face because he’s out at the yard getting watch his team play.”

“It’s great seeing him get excited about seeing these guys,” Dennis added. “And it’s great seeing them get excited about seeing him. He’s here to support them just like they’re here to support him.”

The Bulls host the Tulane Green Wave this weekend at USF Baseball Stadium. First pitches on Friday and Saturday are set for six:30 P.M. and 1 P.M., respectively.

The Big Dog will probably be there cheering on his favourite staff if conceivable.