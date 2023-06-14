USC football recruiting: Four-star TE Walter Matthews commits as Trojans stay hot in 2024 cycle





Four-star tight finish Walter Matthews, a top-100 prospect in the 247Sports ratings, introduced his commitment to USC in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The Hiram, Georgia, product took an respectable discuss with to the Trojans the primary weekend of June and is the 7th prospect to decide to Lincoln Riley and Co. for the reason that month began. USC’s 2024 recruiting elegance now ranks sixteenth in the 247Sports Team Composite.

“What stands out the most about USC is my relationship with Coach Riley,” Matthews told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “No other school really comes close to it.”‘

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Matthews as the No. 90 prospect nationally, No. 7 tight finish and No. 13 participant in the state of Georgia. In addition to his USC discuss with, he additionally formally visited Florida from June 9/11 and used to be set to take a travel to South Carolina from June 23-25, even though it’s unclear if that may nonetheless happen.

Matthews, who additionally performs basketball for Hiram, had 20 catches for 425 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior in 2022, averaging over 21 yards in step with catch. He used to be a second-team all-county variety in Georgia’s Class 5A.

Matthews is the second one tight finish to enroll in USC’s elegance, following fellow four-star Joey Olsen. Olsen used to be the primary prospect, without reference to place, to decide to the Trojans’ 2024 elegance after making his pledge in September 2022.

USC remains sizzling hot on recruiting path

USC had simply 3 possibilities dedicated coming into June, however because of respectable visits and well timed choices, the Trojans are driving an enormous wave of momentum. Of the seven possibilities to enroll in the category during the last couple weeks, 5 rank as 4 stars and two are regarded as top-100 prospect nationally.

Riley and the Trojans also are extending their recruiting footprint around the country. Matthews is the second one Georgia product to decide to USC in June, following top-50 EDGE rusher Kameryn Fountain. Clearwater, Florida, standout Jarvis Boatwright joined the category on June 4 whilst Cheshire, Connecticut, linebacker Elijah Newby adopted 5 days later.