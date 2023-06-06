USA Basketball women’s 3-on-3 team wins World Cup

The United States women’s team has gained the gold medal within the 3-on-3 women’s World Cup after beating France 16-12 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the lads’s team misplaced the general to Serbia 21-19 after main 19-15. Serbia has now gained gold in six of the 8 World Cups.

The American women's team gained its 3rd World Cup identify, and the primary since 2014. The team consisted of Cierra Burdick, who used to be a part of the 2014 gold medal-winning team, LSU guard Hailey Van Lith, Linnae Harper, and Cameron Brink.

The US women’s team misplaced its first recreation of the event to Canada however then gained seven consecutive video games to say the gold medal. They beat Hungary, Mongolia, and Czech Republic in pool play, adopted through Japan within the play-in recreation, Austria within the quarterfinals, China within the semifinals ahead of beating France within the ultimate.

Burdick scored seven issues for the Americans within the ultimate, as did Van Lith. Burdick mentioned, “Unbelievable. Last year I was super disappointed with our performance in the World Cup. I don’t even want to talk about last year. I’m just so happy to be here, to bounce back like this, with this staff, with this team.”

The males's team consisted of Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis. Although the team led within the ultimate in opposition to Serbia, they misplaced 21-19. This used to be the 3rd World Cup medal for the American males's team, successful gold in 2019 and silver in 2016. Serbia completed the event with a 7-0 report, whilst america males went 6-1.