US woman’s death in St. Lucia under investigation, 1 person in custody: Police

PORT OF SPAIN — A jet ski incident in the Caribbean has left an American girl useless, a French nationwide in police custody, and fees are approaching, government in St. Lucia mentioned. The incident came about on April 7, in St. Lucia. However, it wasn't till every week later that native police publicly known the lady who died as Jazmine Chandler-Tabb of New York. ABC News has reached out to the circle of relatives of Chandler-Tabb who've no longer but replied. According to a police commentary, officials replied to a decision a couple of jet ski twist of fate at Reduit Beach, in the northern a part of the island. Authorities have no longer but launched the title of the house owners of the jet ski. It concerned what is referred to as a tube – a floating instrument hooked up to a vessel on water – and a jet ski, a police supply mentioned at the situation of anonymity, because the incident stays under investigation. In this undated record photograph, Reduit Beach in Rodney Bay is proven in the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

Chandler-Tabb, who used to be visiting the island, used to be reportedly a passenger in the tube.

Police mentioned Chandler-Tabb used to be taken to the Gros Islet Polyclinic, however she used to be later pronounced useless.

The jet ski used to be pushed by way of a male French nationwide, who used to be visiting the Caribbean nation as a passenger on a cruise send, in line with the police supply.

The driving force of the jet ski used to be no longer allowed to depart the island with the cruise send he got here on.

“He’s in custody assisting with the investigation,” the police supply mentioned.

Local regulation prohibits regulation enforcement from freeing his title to the general public since he hasn’t been formally charged. The driving force of the vessel that used to be pulling the tube may be mentioned to be helping law enforcement officials with the investigation.

There will probably be fees for comparable offenses in response to the initial findings of the investigation, the police supply advised ABC News.

“Multiple persons will be charged for that, more than one person,” the police supply mentioned.

Authorities and different stakeholders at the Caribbean island have since met with house owners and operators of jet skis. They are reviewing the insurance policies in position, to stop identical incidents from going on in the long run.