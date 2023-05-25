US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms

WASHINGTON — About 10% of other folks seem to endure long COVID after an omicron an infection, a decrease estimate than previous in the pandemic, in line with a study of just about 10,000 Americans that objectives to lend a hand get to the bottom of the mysterious situation.

Early findings from the National Institutes of Health’s study spotlight a dozen symptoms that almost all distinguish long COVID, the catchall time period for the infrequently debilitating well being issues that may closing for months or years after even a gentle case of COVID-19.

Millions international have had long COVID, with dozens of broadly various symptoms together with fatigue and mind fog. Scientists nonetheless don’t know what reasons it, why it most effective moves some other folks, how you can deal with it -– and even how you can very best diagnose it. Better defining the situation is key for analysis to get the ones solutions.

“Sometimes I hear people say, ’Oh, everybody’s a little tired,'” said Dr. Leora Horwitz of NYU Langone Health, one of the study authors. “No, there’s something different about people who have long COVID and that’s important to know.”

The new research, published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, includes more than 8,600 adults who had COVID-19 at different points in the pandemic, comparing them to another 1,100 who hadn’t been infected.

But about 2,230 patients had their first coronavirus infection after the study started, allowing them to report symptoms in real time -– and only about 10% experienced long-term symptoms after six months.

Prior research has suggested the risk of long COVID has dropped since omicron appeared; its descendants still are spreading.

The bigger question is how to identify and help those who already have long COVID.

The new study zeroed in on a dozen symptoms that may help define long COVID: fatigue; brain fog; dizziness; gastrointestinal symptoms; heart palpitations; sexual problems; loss of smell or taste; thirst; chronic cough; chest pain; worsening symptoms after activity and abnormal movements.

The researchers assigned scores to the symptoms, seeking to establish a threshold that eventually could help ensure similar patients are enrolled in studies of possible long COVID treatments, as part of the NIH study or elsewhere, for apples-to-apples comparison.

Horwitz stressed that doctors shouldn’t use that list to diagnose someone with long COVID — it’s a potential research tool only. Patients may have one of those symptoms, or many -– or other symptoms not on the list — and still be suffering long-term consequences of the coronavirus.

Everyone’s doing studies of long COVID yet “we don’t even know what that implies,” Horwitz stated.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives improve from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is just liable for all content material.