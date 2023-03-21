US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics

U.S. auto protection regulators are investigating proceedings from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, inflicting a short-term building up in effort and lengthening the chance of a crash

DETROIT — U.S. auto protection regulators are investigating proceedings from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, inflicting a short-term building up in effort and lengthening the chance of a crash.

The probe via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 238,000 Civics from the 2022 and 2023 type years.

The company says it has 145 proceedings about the issue, which occurs most commonly at freeway speeds. The proceedings got here during the last 11 months and passed off most commonly on cars with low miles.

An building up in steering effort could cause an overreaction or incapacity to steer clear of a highway danger, the company mentioned in paperwork posted Tuesday on its site.

NHTSA has no reports of crashes or accidents from the issue.

The company will resolve what number of cars are affected and the way serious the issue is. A recall is conceivable.