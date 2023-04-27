US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker within the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the U.S. Navy mentioned.

The Navy’s Mideast-based fifth Fleet known the vessel because the Advantage Sweet. Satellite monitoring information for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com confirmed it within the Gulf of Oman simply north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had simply come from Kuwait and indexed its vacation spot as Houston, Texas.

The Advantage Sweet issued a misery name at 1:15 p.m. whilst in global waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy mentioned.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the fifth Fleet mentioned in a remark. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”

The fifth Fleet mentioned the Iranian seizure was once a minimum of the 5th business vessel taken by way of Tehran within the remaining two years.

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.

The vessel’s supervisor, a Turkish company, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Iran didn’t instantly recognize the seizure and Iran’s project to the United Nations didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Thursday’s seizure by way of Iran was once the most recent in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil a area that comes with the Strait of Hormuz, the slim mouth of the Persian Gulf wherein a 5th of all traded oil passes.

The incidents started after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear care for international powers, which noticed Tehran tremendously prohibit its enrichment of uranium in alternate for the lifting of financial sanctions.

Also, the U.S. Navy has blamed Iran for a sequence of limpet mine assaults on vessels that broken tankers in 2019, in addition to for a deadly drone assault on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European workforce individuals in 2021.

Tehran denies wearing out the assaults, however a much wider shadow warfare between Iran and the West has performed out within the area’s risky waters. Iranian tanker seizures were part of it since 2019. The remaining main seizure got here when Iran took two Greek tankers in May and held them till November.

Talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal were stalled for a 12 months. Since the deal’s cave in, Iran runs complicated centrifuges and has a swiftly rising stockpile of enriched uranium. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned Iran has enriched sufficient as much as 60% purity — a brief technical step from weapons-grade ranges of 90%. That could be enough for Iran to make a number of nuclear guns if it chooses to take action.

