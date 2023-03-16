US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with done

Communications have been misplaced with the drone as the picture pixelates into colour bars.

U.S. European Command has launched dramatic declassified video taken via the MQ-9 Reaper drone that displays the instant {that a} Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with it after making an attempt to spray the drone with jet gasoline.

The video was once taken from a digicam at the drone’s underside and displays two other passes taken via the jets to spray the drone, the second being the collision with the propeller on the rear of the drone, which is visual within the photos.

- Advertisement -

Communications have been misplaced with the drone as the picture may also be noticed pixelating into colour bars.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.