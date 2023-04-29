TAIPEI, Taiwan — A former U.S. nationwide safety adviser referred to as for deeper interplay between his nation and Taiwan all over a consult with Saturday to the self-ruled island, which has observed expanding army threats from China.

John Bolton, a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, mentioned at a pro-Taiwan independence match in Taipei that nationwide safety groups from each side will have to broaden contingency plans on how to answer movements Beijing may take, caution it might be too overdue as soon as an assault happens.

“And we have to tell China and Russia what the consequences are if they take actions against Taiwan. Not just in the immediate response, but over the longer term, to basically excommunicate China from the international economic system if it did take military actions against Taiwan or attempt to throw a blockade around it,” Bolton said.

Bolton, former President Donald Trump’s hawkish national security adviser, started his week-long trip to Taiwan on Wednesday. The visit reflects the importance of the island’s democracy as an issue in the U.S. presidential election next year amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The U.S. remains Taiwan’s closest military and political ally, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between them. U.S. law requires Washington to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern,” despite the fact that it stays ambiguous over whether or not American forces could be dispatched to lend a hand shield the island.

Bolton said the backlog of U.S. military sales to Taiwan is estimated to be $19 billion and it needs to be resolved.

“Part of that is a U.S. problem. Our defense industrial base is not as strong as it used to be. We need to improve that for global reasons, but particularly for Taiwan,” he said.

On Friday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan. That was the biggest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island after the sensitive April 5 meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

Later Friday, China’s People’s Liberation Army also issued a protest over the flight of a United States Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that the U.S. “openly hyped up.” But the U.S. seventh Fleet mentioned Thursday’s flight was once according with world legislation and “demonstrates the United States’ dedication to a loose and open Indo-Pacific.”

Bolton is scheduled to enroll in a dinner party on Monday arranged via the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, a pro-independence group headquartered in Washington, D.C. Tsai will even attend the development.

