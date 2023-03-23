US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

BANGKOK — The United States denied Chinese claims Thursday that its army had pushed away an American guided-missile destroyer from working round disputed islands within the South China Sea as tensions upward thrust within the area between the 2 powers.

The U.S. Navy’s seventh Fleet mentioned {that a} commentary from China’s Southern Theatre Command that it had compelled the USS Milius away from waters across the Paracel Islands — known as Xisha through China — used to be “false.”

“USS Milius is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea and was not expelled,” mentioned Lt. j.g. Luka Bakic according to a question from The Associated Press.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Bakic added.

Bakic would now not touch upon whether or not the send were working in rapid proximity of the Paracel Islands, which might be within the South China Sea a couple of hundred kilometers (miles) off the coast of Vietnam and the Chinese province of Hainan, or whether or not there were any form of a war of words.

China occupies the Paracel Islands, however they’re additionally claimed through Taiwan and Vietnam.

Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for China’s Southern Theatre Command, mentioned previous that the Chinese army had adopted and monitored the USS Milius after it “illegally entered China’s Xisha territorial waters without approval from the Chinese government, undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

He mentioned that the Chinese army and air pressure then compelled away “the U.S. warship in accordance with the law.”

“The theatre troops will handle a state of prime alert all the time and take all vital measures to resolutely safeguard nationwide sovereignty, safety in addition to peace and balance within the South China Sea,” he mentioned.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between China and the United States within the area, as Washington pushes again at Beijing’s growingly assertive posture within the South China Sea and in different places.

China claims possession over just about all the strategic waterway, wherein round $5 trillion in international business transits every 12 months and which holds extremely precious fish shares and undersea mineral assets.

The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan even have competing claims.

The U.S. itself has no claims to the waters, however has deployed Navy and Air Force belongings to patrol the waterway for many years and says freedom of navigation and overflight is within the American nationwide passion.

China has steadily replied angrily, accusing the U.S. of meddling in Asian affairs and significant it depart the area the place it has had a naval presence for greater than a century.

Following the incident with the USS Milius, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin advised newshounds in Beijing that “the U.S. should immediately stop such violations and provocations.”

“China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he mentioned.