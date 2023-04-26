US announcing new moves to deter North Korea nuclear attack on South Korea

The United States on Wednesday will announce steps designed to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack on South Korea, in accordance to Biden management officers.

The commitments, which the officers mentioned can be known as the “Washington Declaration,” coincide with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s talk over with to Washington, D.C. as U.S. President Biden will host Yoon for a bilateral assembly and a state dinner on the White House on Wednesday.

The U.S. plans to “to make our deterrence more visible, through the regular deployment of strategic assets,” an respectable mentioned. The steps come with a talk over with by way of a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine to South Korea for the primary time in 4 many years; the strengthening of joint U.S.-South Korean army coaching and simulations; and making a “Nuclear Consultative Group,” outlined as “a regular bilateral consultation mechanism that will focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues,” in accordance to the respectable.

Meanwhile, South Korea will pledge to now not move nuclear, the officers mentioned. This comes amid rising calls from the South Korean public for the rustic to have nuclear functions of its personal.

In addition to commitments on nuclear deterrence, the U.S. and South Korea on Wednesday will spotlight their safety cooperation within the Indo-Pacific area; the will for international relations to cope with North Korea’s “profoundly destabilizing” rhetoric and movements; Seoul’s progressed family members with Japan; their give a boost to for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion; really extensive South Korean funding within the U.S.; tutorial tasks; cultural connections; and cooperation on problems referring to inexperienced era, in accordance to the officers.

The two nations may also announce a new scholar trade program that may build up the selection of Korean scholars coming to the U.S. and Americans finding out in another country in South Korea, an respectable mentioned, in addition to a new volunteer initiative and an govt coaching program in era for mid-career execs.

ABC News’ Joohee Cho contributed to this document.