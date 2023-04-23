Urvashi Rautela sends legal notice to Twitter user for spreading fake news about her equation with Agent co-star Akhil Akkineni : Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela began her profession within the leisure trade as a fashion later transitioned into performing. She made her performing debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Saab the Great has since then gave the impression in different Hindi movies. She has additionally labored in a host of Telugu-language movies. In factthe free up of her newest Telugu movie with Akhil AkkineniAgentis across the nook. Howevera self-proclaimed movie criticUmair Sandhu’s tweet has disappointed the actress. Reacting to his “false claims”Urvashi has despatched a legal notice to him as smartly.

Urvashi Rautela sends legal notice to user for spreading fake news about her equation with Agent co-star Akhil Akkineni

For the unverseda userby the title of Umair Sandhutweeted that Urvashi known as Akhil an immature actor felt uncomfortable running with him. The tweet went viral very quickly grabbed the eye of the actress. Miffed via the claimsUrvashi made up our minds to take motion in opposition to him.

Giving out main points of the sameon Sunday afternoonUrvashi took to her verified social media deal with shared a notice postwhich learn“Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalists like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You’re not my official spokesperson. And yes you’re very immature kind of a journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable.”

Given thisit is price bringing up right here that Urvashi isn’t the primary actress to slam this user. Readers might recall that a few weeks agoactress Celina Jaitley lashed out at him after he had written“#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.”

Responding to itCelina had tweeted“Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem.. like going to a doctoryou must try it sometime!” She additionally added“@Safety pls take action.”

