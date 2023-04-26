Update on this year’s and next year’s ballot measure certifications | Arkansas

As of April 18, 2023, six statewide measures were qualified for the ballot in 4 states for elections in 2023. That’s the similar as the typical quantity (6) qualified at this level in different odd-numbered years from 2011 to 2021.

For 2024, 28 statewide measures were qualified in 16 states. That’s 10 extra measures than the typical quantity qualified at this level from 2010 to 2022.

Here’s an replace on the most recent ballot measure process.

Three new measures had been qualified for the 2024 ballot final week:

Signatures were submitted and are pending verification for one initiative in Michigan:

Signatures had been verified for 5 oblique projects in Maine and Ohio, and the projects are actually prior to legislators:

From 2011 to 2021, the typical selection of statewide ballot measures qualified in an odd-numbered 12 months was once 33. By this time throughout odd-numbered years from 2011 via 2021, a mean of six statewide measures were qualified for the ballot.

