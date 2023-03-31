UNT Men’s Basketball defeats UAB Blazers 68-61

The North Texas Mean Green and UAB Blazers sq. off within the National Invitation Tournament Thursday.

PARADISE, Nev — Kai Huntsberry scored 14 of his 21 issues within the first 1/2, Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 20 after halftime and North Texas beat fellow Conference USA foe UAB 68-61 on Thursday night time to assert this system’s first NIT championship.

- Advertisement - It was once the fourth NIT championship sport to characteristic convention warring parties — and the primary in twenty years. Conference USA is now 18-2 within the NCAA postseason — with Charlotte successful the College Basketball Invitational identify and FAU advancing to the Final Four.

Perry, the convention participant of the yr and NIT MVP, made a thieve and a 3-pointer on a quick smash to offer North Texas the lead for excellent at 55-53 with 6:22 last. Aaron Scott prolonged it to 61-55 after creating a high-arching layup and a jumper.

UAB guard Jordan Walker was once fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:48 last and he made two unfastened throws to get inside of 63-59. North Texas had two pictures on its subsequent ownership after an offensive rebound and Perry sank a jumper.

- Advertisement - After UAB made two extra unfastened throws with 49.6 seconds left, Perry dribbled down the clock and hit a step-back jumper, with a foot at the 3-point line, for a 68-61 lead. UAB neglected a 3-pointer and Huntsberry was once fouled at 13.2 earlier than securing it on the line.

North Texas received its moment NCAA postseason championship beneath sixth-year head trainer Grant McCasland. The Mean Green received the 2018 CBI identify in his first season in Denton.

Scott completed with 13 issues and 7 rebounds for North Texas (31-7), which set a program report for wins in a season.

- Advertisement - Walker scored 21 issues on 6-of-14 capturing for UAB (29-10), which was once within the NIT identify sport for the primary time in program historical past. KJ Buffen added 11 issues.

Javian Davis transformed a three-point play with 12:43 left in the second one 1/2 for UAB’s first lead, 47-45, because it was once 15-14. The Mean Green scored 22 of the primary 30 second-half issues.