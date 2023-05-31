Unsuccessful passing attempt results in head-on crash in Southern California

An Oxnard guy suffered main accidents when his automobile was once struck head-on by way of any other car north of Camarillo Tuesday night time.

At about 8:45 p.m., Timothy Wells, 60, was once riding his 2004 Saturn Vue east at the 118 Freeway close to Walnut Avenue when he tried to go any other car, consistent with the California Highway Patrol.

- Advertisement -

Wells was once not able to go that automobile ahead of colliding head-on with any other Saturn, this one from style 12 months 2002.

The driving force of the 2002 Saturn, 31-year-old Oxnard resident Jose Rosas, suffered main accidents and was once taken to Los Robles Medical Center.

Wells suffered minor accidents and was once taken to St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The investigation is ongoing, however investigators don’t imagine medication or alcohol are components in the crash.