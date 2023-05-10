Unlicensed contractor arrested for working on Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Naples guy, Eric Harris, proprietor of All Phase Renovation & Construction LLC., used to be arrested for working on a Fort Myers home following Hurricane Ian with out the correct license and insurance plans, in step with the State Attorney’s Office. Harris faces fees of failing to protected employees’ reimbursement insurance plans and for no longer having correct contracting licensing right through a declared state of emergency by means of government order.

An affidavit reviews {that a} Fort Myers lady employed Harris to paintings on her home off of Summerlin Blvd after the Hurricane had brought about critical water harm requiring main paintings, together with demolition, mildew remediation, and insulation elimination. The lady used to be instructed by means of the HOA that the corporate used to be already within the neighbourhood doing restoration paintings and employed Harris.

- Advertisement -

SIMILAR STORY: Naples guy arrested after reworking home with out contractor license

Harris confident the sufferer that he used to be approved and insured to finish the entire paintings gotten smaller, however most effective supplied a replica of the certificates for legal responsibility insurance coverage, says the sufferer’s observation. The affidavit reviews that Harris instructed the sufferer he used to be seeking to get his ‘Handyman’s License’ to keep away from any problems with the regulation. However, the State of Florida does no longer factor the sort of license.

The sufferer claims that when she had paid the entire quantity, Harris and his staff stopped appearing up, leaving the task incomplete. Investigators had been unsuccessful of their makes an attempt to touch Harris in March however he surrendered himself on May 8 after an lively warrant used to be issued for his arrest.

If Harris is convicted of those crimes, the State Attorney’s Office suggests he may just face 5 years in prison. DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin urges citizens and companies to be ready for any crisis and to ensure state licenses prior to hiring contractors for mitigation and restoration contracting initiatives, and to record suspicious task. Always examine a contractor’s license by means of visiting MyFloridaLicense.com

- Advertisement -