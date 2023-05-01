University of South Florida football player arrested on domestic violence charge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Michel Duke, a 22-year-old football player on the University of South Florida (USF), was once lately arrested by way of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on a domestic violence charge. On Saturday, Dukes allegedly were given right into a verbal argument with the sufferer which ultimately became a bodily altercation on the sufferer’s place of abode on the 4300 block of Shire Court. Dukes has been reported to have strangled the sufferer, resulting in his arrest.

Duke joined the University of South Florida in 2022 and performed in 11 video games for the Bulls. He is these days going through one criminal charge of Domestic Battery by way of Strangulation.

- Advertisement -

If you are a sufferer of domestic violence, assist and assets are to be had to you. Please do not hesitate to touch the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or The Spring of Tampa Bay’s hotline at 813-247-SAFE.

The ongoing investigation remains to be in growth, therefore, extra information can be supplied because it turns into to be had.