Back in 1993, two boys had been enjoying basketball when their ball landed in the woods close to their house at Sea Ship Place in Flagler County. As they went to retrieve it, they stumbled upon a useless frame stripped down to only skeletal stays, which they briefly reported to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It was once later decided that the sufferer was once a Native American woman between 20 and 35 years previous who have been there for round two to a few years ahead of being came upon.

Detective Sarah Scalia with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit defined that the preliminary investigators in 1993 had long gone thru all lacking other people’s studies, however failed to seek out any that matched. This can have been as a result of her race was once unclear in the studies. While the primary detectives had described her as Native American, the scientific examiner’s document declared her to be white. However, extra lately, DNA trying out came upon that each descriptions had been fallacious. The sufferer was once if truth be told African American and had died because of blunt pressure trauma to the top.

In order to research Jane Doe’s homicide, the detectives want to first decide her identification. Unfortunately, even a facial new version completed in 1993 with clay wasn’t correct, so the sheriff’s administrative center reached out to forensic artist Autumn Krick with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to create a brand new virtual new version the usage of the sufferer’s DNA and cranium.

Through genetic family tree, investigators imagine that Jane Doe is said to George Washington Coleman and Clarissa Minnick who lived in the past due nineteenth century. Most of the Coleman/Minnick circle of relatives reside in Aiken/Edgefield, South Carolina, however some have relocated to other states, together with Florida. Detective Scalia has been operating with co-owner of Genealogy Adventures, Williams, to construct a circle of relatives tree over 300 descendants in the hopes that anyone will acknowledge her.

Scalia and Williams recommended that the sufferer, who was once believed to be between 20 and 35 years previous when she died again in 1993, had lived her lifestyles and most certainly had pals and even perhaps circle of relatives connections. Her frame stays on the scientific examiner’s administrative center, eager for the day she is going to in the end be known. Anyone who would possibly have information in regards to the identification of the sufferer can touch the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit.

Ultimately, Scalia needs to reconnect the sufferer along with her circle of relatives and provides them some closure finally those years. “We want to put her to rest properly,” Williams mentioned. “She wants to be found, her ancestors want her to be found and I think it should be done.”